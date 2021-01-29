01/02/2021: Embrace Positive Thinking in 2021! | Women in Travel CIC

Embrace positive thinking in 2021 will help you find your positive mojo even at a time when you would be be forgiven for feeling all but positive!

This is the first event in Women in Travel cic’s ‘Women Taking Charge’ a brand new LUNCH ‘N’ LEARN SERIES for 2021 delivered by women, for ALL women.

Our aim is to provide you with intimate and interactive events that will recharge your confidence and boost your business. Join one or join them all – it is entirely up to you!

What we will cover

Andrea is a practitioner of ‘Positive psychology’, the study of strengths and virtues that enable individuals, communities and organisations to thrive’. During the workshop, we will practice positive thinking techniques through a mixture of creative exercises, conversations and reflection.

Making a habit of these practices develops an awareness of wellbeing, positive qualities and natural talents. These habits encourage sustainable happiness, balance and sense of purpose, and enable you to cope with stress during adversity.

Prepare for some interactive activities and unique conversations in a supportive environment!

Benefits

• Wellbeing and mood boost

• Skills to maintain a positive mindset

• Enhanced motivation

• Self-confidence boost

About Andrea

Andrea is founder of Talent Courtyard, holistic coach, visiting lecturer and professional trainer with 6+ years’ experience, specialising in positive psychology and NLP and passionate about culture and diversity.

