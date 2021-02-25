01/03/2021: International Women’s Day Workshop | Thrive

For IWD 2021, we wanted to create a workshop that would give tangible takeaways for participants and form part of a longer-term commitment to changing mindsets and behaviours in the workplace.

The workshop will take place one week before IWD 2021, to upskill and educate your people about why gender equality is a great benefit to businesses and steps they can take to achieve a more equal workplace.

