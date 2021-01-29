01/03/2021: Maintaining a Healthy Mental Attitude for Work and Life | Women in Travel CIC

Maintaining a healthy mental attitude for work and life is critical at this challenging time and our expert will provide the tips you need to stay positive and in control.

This is the second event in Women in Travel cic’s ‘Women Taking Charge’ a brand new LUNCH ‘N’ LEARN SERIES for 2021 delivered by women, for ALL women.

Our aim is to provide you with intimate and interactive events that will recharge your confidence and boost your business and career. Join one or join them all – it is entirely up to you!

What we’ll cover:

This workshop has been designed for those that are truly committed to fulfilling their potential by cultivating the most appropriate mindset.

We will be discussing how to add to your life 3 key elements that will help you to build a sustainable mental attitude.

We also will consider what is stopping you from being your best self as well as establishing a supportive network for a long lasting result.

Prepare for some interaction in a supportive environment!

Benefits

Self-care and mental health

Building resilience

Facing challenging events with objectivity

Enhancing self-assurance

About Janaina

Janaina is a Mental Fitness Coach & Mentor, the co-creator of Elevation Well-being,

Janaina is Mindfulness certified, Meditation Teacher and Mental Health First Aider qualified with over 10 years of experience and passionate about supporting individuals to fulfil their potential. She has a background in hospitality and tourism.

Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online.

Don’t forget, you can also sign up to our bi-weekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with our upcoming events and webinars.