01/03/2022: Premier EMBA Presents: Meet Face-to-Face TOP Business Schools in London

Network with Business Schools and Executive MBA Alumni

Have you ever felt the need to take a step back and zoom out before taking a step forward? To return to your initial dreams, intuition and goals? With Premier EMBA, you can examine a wide range of EMBA options and make the right decision for your career journey.

The format enables professionals to network with alumni and representatives of HEC Paris EMBA, IE Business School, Manchester Business School, Hult International Business School, and more. In addition, during panel discussions alumni walk candidates through their personal experiences so they can make the best decision for their future.

The Face-to-Face Premier EMBA event in London will take place on 1 March, 2022. It’s cost-free and will give you the opportunity to:

Hear from successful alumni during interactive panels

Attend an exclusive networking gathering and exchange ideas with peers

Engage in individual conversations with representatives of top business schools

At the event there will be a raffle for 1 online course by GMAT Prep provider Manhattan Review

The highest ROI for experienced leaders

Experienced professionals choose the Executive MBA for the opportunity to deepen their knowledge by learning from each other, build a close-knit network, and develop an authentic leadership style.

EMBA participants benefit from impressive career progression and achieve significant salary increases, the Executive MBA Council (EMBAC) reports. Salaries of Executive MBA graduates are among the highest across business and management programmes.

Premier EMBA’s proposition is simple: to help you get in touch with representatives and alumni from the world’s top EMBA programmes so you can then choose the executive education option that will benefit your professional development the most.