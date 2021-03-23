0
23/03/2021

01/04/2021: Great Change; Great Women: Caroline Casey | Microlink

Caroline Casey, Great Change; Great Women, Microlink event

Caroline Casey is an award-winning social entrepreneur and founder of The Valuable 500 – a catalyst for an inclusion revolution that exists to position disability equally on the global business leadership agenda.

Committed to building a global movement on inclusive business for the 1.3 billion people in the world with a disability, over the past two decades she has set up several organisations and initiatives centred on disability business inclusion.

