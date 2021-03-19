0
19/03/2021
,

01/04/2021: Your Confidence Questions Answered | The Confidence Community

Home > Events > Recommended Events > 01/04/2021: Your Confidence Questions Answered | The Confidence Community

Your Confidence Questions Answered | The Confidence Community

We’ve had lots of questions about The Confidence Community, our programme The Confidence Collective and how to develop the skills to increase confidence – so we’re hosting another event!

On Thursday 1st April, 12:30 to 1:30 pm, we’ll be hearing from members of The Confidence Community and previous participants of The Confidence Collective about their experience and how the programme impacted their career and confidence

PLUS we’ve brought together your questions on confidence which we’ll share with our panel!

We will also be sharing information on our upcoming April cohort of The Confidence Collective PLUS some exciting news for May 2021.

SIGN UP HERE

Alison Simpson
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

