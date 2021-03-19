01/04/2021: Your Confidence Questions Answered | The Confidence Community

We’ve had lots of questions about The Confidence Community, our programme The Confidence Collective and how to develop the skills to increase confidence – so we’re hosting another event!

On Thursday 1st April, 12:30 to 1:30 pm, we’ll be hearing from members of The Confidence Community and previous participants of The Confidence Collective about their experience and how the programme impacted their career and confidence

PLUS we’ve brought together your questions on confidence which we’ll share with our panel!

We will also be sharing information on our upcoming April cohort of The Confidence Collective PLUS some exciting news for May 2021.

