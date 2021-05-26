01/06/2021: BoardAgender 10th Anniversary Diversity Panel Discussion

In collaboration with 30% Club, BoardAgender is pleased to announce that the BoardAgender 10th Anniversary Diversity Panel Discussion will take place on 1 June 2021, 7.00pm to 8.15pm on Zoom.

The discussion will cover the following topics: male allyship – how do we convert the naysayers, changing cultures and mindsets, getting to the bottom line, external pressure – quotas and mandates, and diversity – going beyond gender.

The distinguish panel will feature Ann Cairns, Piyush Gupta and Nicola Wakefield Evans.

About the Panellists:

Ann Cairns

Ann represents Mastercard around the world, focusing on inclusion, diversity and innovation as the Executive Vice Chair. She is global chair of the 30% Club and the chair of the Financial Alliance for Women. She is also currently the chair of ICE Clear Europe, owned by the Fortune 500 company Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

Piyush Gupta

Piyush Gupta has been Chief Executive Officer and Director of DBS Group since 2009. He is Vice-Chairman of the Institute of International Finance, Washington. In addition, he is a member of Singapore’s Advisory Council on the Ethical Use of AI and Data, McKinsey Advisory Council, Bretton Woods Committee – Advisory Council, and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) Executive Committee.

Nicola Wakefield Evans

Nicola is an independent Non-Executive Director of the Lendlease Group, Macquarie Group, Macquarie Bank, the Clean Energy Finance Corporation, MetLife Australia, the Australian Institute of Company Directors, the Goodes O’Loughlin Foundation and the University of New South Wales Foundation. Nicola is also a Member of the Takeovers Panel Australia and is the Chair of the 30% Club Australia. Nicola is a Fellow of AICD and a member of Chief Executive Women.

If you any have questions, please contact us at boardagender@boardagender.org.

Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online.

Don’t forget, you can also sign up to our bi-weekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with our upcoming events and webinars.