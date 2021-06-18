0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
18/06/2021

01/07/2021: Meet our Fellows and gain insight into the Fellowship Programme | The Leaders Plus Fellowship

Home > Events > Recommended Events > 01/07/2021: Meet our Fellows and gain insight into the Fellowship Programme | The Leaders Plus Fellowship

LIVE Q&A - The Leaders Plus Fellowship

Leaders Plus is delighted to host an online Q&A with our Leaders Plus Fellows.

Are you interested in applying for the Leaders Plus Fellowship? Would you like to speak to previous Fellows to learn from their experience?

We are hosting an online panel discussion with our Leaders Plus Fellows, from a variety of sectors. They will talk about their experience of our award-winning Fellowship Programme, including what they have learned, how they secured funding and details of how it has benefitted their careers.

They will also take questions from anyone who is interested in applying for the Fellowship Programme.

Fellows include:

  • Drake Peabody, Associate Director – Group FP&A, IHS Towers
  • Cristy Garratt – Head of Digital Video and Social Media, CNBC International (NBCUniversal)
  • Rashpal Ghataoura, Emergency Medicine– Higher Specialist Trainee (HST), NHS (RCEM part funded Fellow)
  • Amy Finch – Head of Programmes and Impact, Spirit of 2012

Our Programme Director, Laura Boyle, will also be available to answer any questions

This is an online event so of course, parents with babies are welcome! We look forward to seeing you there.

REGISTER HERE

Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online.

Don’t forget, you can also sign up to our bi-weekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with our upcoming events and webinars.

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

Related Posts

The Leaders Plus Fellowship
18/06/2021

Applications now open for The Leaders Plus Fellowship for leaders with babies & children

,
The Confidence Community - Career Confidence and COVID19
17/06/2021

Can you help The Confidence Community understand the impact COVID-19 has had on women’s careers & confidence?

,
working mum featured
05/06/2021

The environmental benefits of remote working for mothers

, ,
#ForTheWoman campaign
13/01/2021

#ForTheWoman: Leading UK companies commit to increasing the visibility of women in the workplace

,

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X
X