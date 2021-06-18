01/07/2021: Meet our Fellows and gain insight into the Fellowship Programme | The Leaders Plus Fellowship

Are you interested in applying for the Leaders Plus Fellowship? Would you like to speak to previous Fellows to learn from their experience?

We are hosting an online panel discussion with our Leaders Plus Fellows, from a variety of sectors. They will talk about their experience of our award-winning Fellowship Programme, including what they have learned, how they secured funding and details of how it has benefitted their careers.

They will also take questions from anyone who is interested in applying for the Fellowship Programme.

Fellows include:

Drake Peabody, Associate Director – Group FP&A, IHS Towers

– Group FP&A, IHS Towers Cristy Garratt – Head of Digital Video and Social Media, CNBC International (NBCUniversal)

– Head of Digital Video and Social Media, CNBC International (NBCUniversal) Rashpal Ghataoura, Emergency Medicine – Higher Specialist Trainee (HST), NHS (RCEM part funded Fellow)

– Higher Specialist Trainee (HST), NHS (RCEM part funded Fellow) Amy Finch – Head of Programmes and Impact, Spirit of 2012

Our Programme Director, Laura Boyle, will also be available to answer any questions

This is an online event so of course, parents with babies are welcome! We look forward to seeing you there.

