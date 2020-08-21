01/09/20 – 30/09/20: Go Red | The Eve Appeal

Holding a Go Red day will be a little different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic but that doesn’t mean it has to be any less fun*.

Simply sign up for your free fundraising pack, pick a date, invite friends, family and colleagues to your online party, wear Red and raise much-needed funds and awareness.

Your support is needed now more than ever. Eve research found that 44% of young people (aged 25-34) would wait to get advice on abnormal bleeding until after the current pandemic. Your support will help change this.

Join us and Go Red for the right reasons this September to help save women’s lives.

Your support can help raise awareness of the five gynae cancers, fund ground-breaking medical research into early detection, risk prediction and prevention and keep our nurse-led information service going so that everyone can get the information they need.

So even though your Go Red day isn’t quite the same this year it will make a huge difference to lives of those affected by gynaecological cancers.

