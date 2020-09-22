01/10/2020: Brilliant and Black: Celebrating Black History Month | The University of Manchester BAME Staff Network

In Celebration of BHM 2020 The University of Manchester is proud to present: “Brilliant and Black” with Professor Gary Younge

The month of October has been celebrated as Black History Month (BHM) in the UK since 1987. This national celebration aims to recognise and celebrate Black British achievement, and foster general knowledge and understanding of Black history.

This year we are honoured to welcome Professor of Sociology, award-winning author, broadcaster and columnist Gary Younge, to deliver this year’s keynote presentation ‘The Fire This Time’ – a perspective on race inequality and the current Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

Following the keynote address, Gary will be joined by Professor Nalin Thakkar – Vice-President for Social Responsibility at University of Manchester, Andy Burnham – Mayor of Greater Manchester and Naa Acquah – alumna and former General Secretary of University of Manchester Students Union.

This event would normally be held on campus but given the current COVID-19 pandemic, it will this year be delivered virtually via Zoom (details received upon Eventbrite registration) and live streamed via YouTube and Facebook. The event is open to all staff, students and members of the general public.

Programme:

14:00-14:02 – Opening by Nalin Thakkar

14:02-14:05 – Message from Prof Dame Nancy Rothwell

14:05-14:15 – Opening statements by Nalin Thakkar

14:20-15:00 – Keynote by Gary Younge: Title “The Fire This Time”

15:00-15:15 – Questions for Gary Younge

15:15-15:55 – Panel discussion. Panellists: Gary Younge, Nalin Thakkar, Andy Burnham and Naa Acquah

15:55-16:00 – Closing Remarks by Nalin Thakkar

