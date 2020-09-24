01/10/2020: The Big Questions on Race with John Amaechi OBE | RIBA

To kick off Black History Month 2020, join guest speaker John Amaechi OBE. An organisational psychologist, John will be discussing the big questions around modern racism. Taking questions from the audience, he will explore the role that senior leaders play in creating an inclusive workplace and profession.

John Amaechi OBE is a respected organisational psychologist, best-selling New York Times author, sought after public speaker, executive coach and CEO of APS Ltd. He is a non-executive director of a 22.4bn healthcare organisation, in addition to being a board advisor for several FTSE 100 organisations in the financial, legal and professional services, technology, publishing, engineering and retail sectors. In 2019, John was recognised as one of HR’s most influential thinkers by HR Magazine. John is the first Briton to have a career in the NBA.

John is a Chartered Scientist, a Chartered Fellow of the CIPD and a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health. He is a Research Fellow at the University of East London and his research interests are; effective and inclusive leadership, building high-performing teams and organisational design that maximises productivity and human thriving in readiness for the future world of work.

Hosted by RIBA’s Race & Ethnicity and Executive Champion, Maxine McKenzie, Executive Director, Marketing and Member Development.

