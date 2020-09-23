0
23/09/2020

01/10/2020: Trust Talks: Diversity & Inclusion – Black History Month Special | The Prince’s Trust

Home > Black History Month Events > 01/10/2020: Trust Talks: Diversity & Inclusion – Black History Month Special | The Prince’s Trust

The Prince's Trust Black History Month event

A 1 hour live talk with 15 minutes Q&A where we will hold a Black History Month Special live panel discussion.

We are excited to present this special edition live talk to celebrate Black History Month.

Learn from the experts:

· What are the biggest barriers that talent face getting into work? How can we best address these.

· The recruitment process and empowering talent to senior positions.

· How can black talent add value to companies?

· How do we break the stereotypes?

· Celebrating black owned businesses / entrepreneurship.

Expert Panel Speakers:

Chanel Noel : Head of Programmes – Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust

Henry Agbo : Senior Program Manager of Financing and Monthly Payments/ Chair of Black at Apple Staff Network – Apple Retail UK

Sideman – Presenter, Comedian and Creator – Prince’s Trust Celebrity Ambassador

Emma Kampi – Young Ambassador at The Prince’s Trust

Keman Allen – Host and Operations Executive at The Prince’s Trust

Agenda:

11.00am – 12.00 : Panel discussion

12.00 – 12.15 : Q & A

BOOK NOW

