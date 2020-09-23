01/10/2020: Trust Talks: Diversity & Inclusion – Black History Month Special | The Prince’s Trust

A 1 hour live talk with 15 minutes Q&A where we will hold a Black History Month Special live panel discussion.
We are excited to present this special edition live talk to celebrate Black History Month.
Learn from the experts:
· What are the biggest barriers that talent face getting into work? How can we best address these.
· The recruitment process and empowering talent to senior positions.
· How can black talent add value to companies?
· How do we break the stereotypes?
· Celebrating black owned businesses / entrepreneurship.
Expert Panel Speakers:
Chanel Noel : Head of Programmes – Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust
Henry Agbo : Senior Program Manager of Financing and Monthly Payments/ Chair of Black at Apple Staff Network – Apple Retail UK
Sideman – Presenter, Comedian and Creator – Prince’s Trust Celebrity Ambassador
Emma Kampi – Young Ambassador at The Prince’s Trust
Keman Allen – Host and Operations Executive at The Prince’s Trust
Agenda:
11.00am – 12.00 : Panel discussion
12.00 – 12.15 : Q & A
BOOK NOW
Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online.
Don’t forget, you can also sign up to our bi-weekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with our upcoming events and webinars.