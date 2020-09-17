01/10/2020: Why inclusion matters | Bloomberg & BlackRock

Join Bloomberg and BlackRock for a special event that will focus on the business case for inclusion, reflecting on the key themes to emerge from McKinsey & Company’s report Diversity wins: How inclusion matters.

As companies consider the new world of work and the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead as we emerge from the COVID-19 crisis, the panel discussion will cover the role of individual agency and allyship, the value of corporations, and the importance of accountability in advancing inclusion – not only for profit but to promote a sustainable recovery and help reimagine industries.

The event is bought to you by the women’s networks of both Bloomberg and BlackRock. It will include Q&A and we encourage you to submit questions to the speakers on registration.

Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online.

Don’t forget, you can also sign up to our bi-weekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with our upcoming events and webinars.