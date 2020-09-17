0
17/09/2020

01/10/2020: Why inclusion matters | Bloomberg & BlackRock

Bloomberg, BlackRock inclusion event

Join Bloomberg and BlackRock for a special event that will focus on the business case for inclusion, reflecting on the key themes to emerge from McKinsey & Company’s report Diversity wins: How inclusion matters.

As companies consider the new world of work and the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead as we emerge from the COVID-19 crisis, the panel discussion will cover the role of individual agency and allyship, the value of corporations, and the importance of accountability in advancing inclusion – not only for profit but to promote a sustainable recovery and help reimagine industries.

The event is bought to you by the women’s networks of both Bloomberg and BlackRock. It will include Q&A and we encourage you to submit questions to the speakers on registration.

REGISTER HERE

