28/10/2022
28/10/2022

01/11/2022: LinkedIn Live with Elliott Rae: Fatherhood, Masculinity and Mental Health – Debunking myths about men!

Elliott Rae Linkedin Live

As part of WeAreTheCity’s focus on International Men’s Day, please join this conversation between Vanessa Vallely OBE, Founder of WeAreTheCity, and Elliott Rae, Founder of Music, Football, Fatherhood.

During this conversation on LinkedIn live they will discuss fatherhood, masculinity in the workplace, why we need to stop stereotyping men and men’s mental health.

There will be time for Q&A from the audience.

About Elliott

Elliott Rae is the founder MusicFootballFatherhood (MFF), the parenting platform for men which is all about open conversations around fatherhood. MFF was described as the ‘Dad’s version of Mumsnet’ by the BBC. MFF aims to provide a space for dads to share the ups and downs of parenting and promote a positive representation of diverse fatherhood. This is done through our popular blog which has 100s of articles written by dads, our #DaddyDebates podcast where we have in-depth chats with dads about different fatherhood related topics and our community events, including monthly peer sessions for new dads called The Lodge.

 

TUNE INTO OUR LIVE STREAM

 

 

