0
16/11/2022

01/12/2022: 16 Days of Activism Against Violence Against Women and Girls | Sutton Women’s Centre

16 days of activism Sutton Women's Centre event

16 Days of Activism Against Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) is an international campaign originating from the first Women’s Global Leadership Institute in 1991.

“The Global 16 Days Campaign,” as it has become known, was launched and continues to be coordinated by the Center for Women’s Global Leadership.

The dates for the campaign were chosen to link violence against women and human rights and emphasize that gender-based violence against women is a violation of human rights: since 1991, the campaign has been active between November 25, the International Day Against Violence Against Women, and December 10, International Human Rights Day

This year, the Campaign is continuing the 2021 30th anniversary theme of Ending Femicide by spotlighting certain groups of women who are more vulnerable.

REGISTER HERE

 

