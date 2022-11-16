0
16/11/2022

01/12/2022: FGM Awareness: 16 Days of Activism Event | Newham Hestia FGM Service

Home > 16 days events > 01/12/2022: FGM Awareness: 16 Days of Activism Event | Newham Hestia FGM Service

FGM Awareness Newham Hestia FGM Service

Hestia Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services with Newham Council is recognizing 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

The 16 days activities are about preventing domestic violence, promoting our support services, sharing experiences and sending a clear message of zero tolerance towards domestic and sexual abuse in Newham.

We are delivering a series of FGM Virtual activities for communities and professionals or anyone interested in knowing about the impact of female genital mutilation/cutting (FGM/C) on the lives of women and girls in our borough.

Sessions are FREE for all Newham Residents and Professionals working in Newham

First Session

Thursday 1st December 2022 from 10 am-12 am – Virtually FGM Awareness

Second Session

Thursday 1st December 2022 from 2pm-4pm – Virtually FGM Awareness

Third Session

Wednesday 7th December from 2pm -4pm – Virtually FGM Awareness

To be delivered by Alimatu Dimonekene FGM Caseworker and Trainer FGM Hestia Newham

For more information about the sessions please do contact [email protected]

REGISTER HERE

 

