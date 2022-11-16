01/12/2022: FGM Awareness: 16 Days of Activism Event | Newham Hestia FGM Service

Hestia Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services with Newham Council is recognizing 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.
The 16 days activities are about preventing domestic violence, promoting our support services, sharing experiences and sending a clear message of zero tolerance towards domestic and sexual abuse in Newham.
We are delivering a series of FGM Virtual activities for communities and professionals or anyone interested in knowing about the impact of female genital mutilation/cutting (FGM/C) on the lives of women and girls in our borough.
Sessions are FREE for all Newham Residents and Professionals working in Newham
First Session
Thursday 1st December 2022 from 10 am-12 am – Virtually FGM Awareness
Second Session
Thursday 1st December 2022 from 2pm-4pm – Virtually FGM Awareness
Third Session
Wednesday 7th December from 2pm -4pm – Virtually FGM Awareness
To be delivered by Alimatu Dimonekene FGM Caseworker and Trainer FGM Hestia Newham
For more information about the sessions please do contact [email protected]
REGISTER HERE