01/12/21-02/12/21: Santa in the City | Maggie’s

Walk, jog or run with all of your Festivity this December.
Santa in the City is a 5km fun-run taking place in London 2nd December 2021. Walk, jog and run for Maggie’s!
Everyone who signs up gets a Santa suit, running number and a limited edition medal.
The places are £26.50 but they are going fast so you’ll need to be quick!
If you can’t attend any of the events, you can take part virtually, that is by running 5km locally, at any time.
Every two minutes, someone in the UK is diagnosed with cancer. Worryingly, 40,000 fewer people started cancer treatment across the UK in 2020. It is also estimated that there are currently 50,000 ‘missing diagnoses’.
In 2020, Maggie’s supported people 239,000 times and throughout the pandemic they were there for people by phone, email and online, as well as offering face-to-face appointments in their centres where possible.
In 2021 they mark 25 years of experience providing free cancer support and information in centres across the UK.
Maggie’s are warm, welcoming spaces built on the grounds of NHS hospitals. They provide expert emotional, practical and financial support for people when cancer has turned life upside down.
Please help us support this amazing cause if you can.