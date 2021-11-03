01/12/21-02/12/21: Santa in the City | Maggie’s

Walk, jog or run with all of your Festivity this December.

Santa in the City is a 5km fun-run taking place in London 2nd December 2021. Walk, jog and run for Maggie’s!

Everyone who signs up gets a Santa suit, running number and a limited edition medal.

The places are £26.50 but they are going fast so you’ll need to be quick!

If you can’t attend any of the events, you can take part virtually, that is by running 5km locally, at any time.