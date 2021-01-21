02/02/21: WeAreVirtual: From Surviving to Thriving: Resilience & Self-Belief | Harriet Waley-Cohen

Don’t just survive 2021 – why not thrive? 2020 brought home how vital our inner resources are when it comes to getting through challenging times.

With things remaining uncertain because of the pandemic, the true impact of Brexit and shifting outlooks on the future of work in a rapidly changing world, the ability to create the success you want depends more than ever on your resilience , adaptability and self-belief. In this webinar, we will explore what you can do to boost your ability to deal with change, stress and challenging thoughts or emotions. We will also look at the role of creativity and self-belief in resilience, along with resourceful ways of making the best use of your support structures and networks to keep you on track with what you want to achieve.

About Harriet:

Hunted down to speak for audiences including Microsoft, Sky and Barclays, Harriet Waley-Cohen has empowered thousands of people over the last 16 years to believe in themselves and their potential. She has been through multiple transformations herself and knows what it takes to make deep rooted changes that stick, to get through tough times and emerge stronger and wiser, and not loose your sense of humour!

Harriet empowers people to leave behind self-doubt, disempowering patterns and overwhelm in favour of new ways of thinking, feeling and acting that create confidence, wellbeing and success. She is described by Vanessa Vallely OBE, MD of WeAreTheCity as “a real superwoman who empowers others wherever she goes.”

Harriet won Best Storyteller and Most Memorable Speaker at the 2019 UK Annual Female Speakers Conference, plus was given an award for Leadership in the World by The Network for Transformational Leaders at the end of 2019.

