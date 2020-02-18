02/03/2020: Gender Balance Summit 2020 | Women Ahead

On 2nd March 2020, Women Ahead welcomes back the Gender Balance Summit for the second year running.

This year we have joined up with the 30% Club and Diversity Project to celebrate the power of stories, diversity and inclusion.

We are joined by over 25 subject-matter experts, storytellers and performers, including Clare Balding OBE, Elif Shafak, and Hannah Graf MBE who will all be offering their insights into gender balance in celebration of International Women’s Day #EACHFOREQUAL

How to get involved

Live audience tickets: enabling up to 15 of your colleagues or clients to join the live audience. Some organisations hold prize draws or competitions for colleagues to win tickets, and some thank network leads by inviting them to join us on the day.

Digital access (event broadcast): our summits are all professionally filmed and provided as a full event broadcast to share with your organisation, at an office screening or for colleagues to watch individually.

Digital access (film collection): all the talks are edited into TED-type films that your colleagues can watch any time, anywhere, and as part of events