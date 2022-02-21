02/03/2022: Join us LIVE: Vanessa Vallely OBE in conversation with Nadia Edwards-Dashti

On Wednesday 2nd March at 5pm, Vanessa Vallely OBE w ill go LIVE on Instagram in conversation with Nadia Edwards-Dashti about her new book, Fintech Women Walk the Talk.



Nadia Edwards-Dashti co-founded the Harrington Starr Group in 2010, which has grown into the leading FinTech recruiter based in London with offices in New York.

In 17 years in the Financial Services Technology sector, she has been responsible for helping over 2000 people find jobs and has grown from a trainee to a Managing Director and now Chief Customer Officer of a global technology recruitment business. She runs her own successful ‘Women of Fintech’ Podcast Series where she has interviewed more than 150 women in leadership within the Fintech community to celebrate and showcase their successes. She created a ground-breaking podcast series exploring the “Maternity and Paternity of Fintech Stories,” “The Humans of FinTech” and “The Talent Surgery” podcasts and has brought together these four podcast series under the banner of “FinTech with Nadia: The DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) Discussions.”