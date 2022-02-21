02/03/2022: Join us LIVE: Vanessa Vallely OBE in conversation with Nadia Edwards-Dashti

Nadia Edwards-Dashti co-founded the Harrington Starr Group in 2010, which has grown into the leading FinTech recruiter based in London with offices in New York.
In 17 years in the Financial Services Technology sector, she has been responsible for helping over 2000 people find jobs and has grown from a trainee to a Managing Director and now Chief Customer Officer of a global technology recruitment business. She runs her own successful ‘Women of Fintech’ Podcast Series where she has interviewed more than 150 women in leadership within the Fintech community to celebrate and showcase their successes. She created a ground-breaking podcast series exploring the “Maternity and Paternity of Fintech Stories,” “The Humans of FinTech” and “The Talent Surgery” podcasts and has brought together these four podcast series under the banner of “FinTech with Nadia: The DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) Discussions.”
The FinTech community is steeped in change and has the potential to pave the way for equal opportunities in the workplace, considering the positive actions that have taken place. There is so much more that can be done but what has been achieved so far needs to be replicated. This book showcases the successes in the industry alongside that which could act as a barrier or escalator. Being the first of its kind, FinTech Women Walk the Talk draws upon the author’s podcasts that feature the insights of more than 150 FinTech experts; more than 100 of which are women. It is a call to action for diversity in the workplace, showcasing the successes and presenting how to overcome the challenges. By demystifying FinTech, and highlighting its potential to drive change, this book explores how to achieve gender parity in the workplace. The FinTech industry is used as a case study and hence of interest to practitioners in finance, technology, FinTech and beyond.