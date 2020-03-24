02/06/2020: WeAreVirtual: How to cope with change webinar | Carol Stewart

The world around us is in a constant state of flux with the pace of change getting quicker and quicker as technology advances.

Organisations are constantly having to change in order to remain relevant and we need to be able to adjust otherwise we get left behind.

The impact of change can adversely affect those going through it. Some people are easily able to adapt, but for some it is challenging, overwhelming and they are driven by fear.

If you are going through change or change is on the horizon and you are worrying about how it will impact you, this webinar will help you to:-

Understand the change process and what you need to do to get through it

Develop resilience when faced with change and identify the opportunities that exist

Realise the importance of having a vision for your life and career

Keep yourself marketable and future proof your career

This is an interactive session with exercises that will help you to reflect, increase your self awareness and identify what you can do differently to embrace change going forward.

About Carol:

Known as the Coach for High Achieving Introverted Women, Carol Stewart is an Executive, Career and Business Coach, founder of Abounding Solutions and author of Quietly Visible: Leading with Influence and Impact as an Introverted Woman. She coaches women who feel overlooked and unheard to raise their visibility and profile so they exude presence and excel as leaders. She also provides workshops, webinars, training and talks to corporate gender networks and BAME (Black, Asian, Minority Ethnic) networks on career development, personal development and leadership development. Carol is also a leadership team facilitator.

In 2015 Carol was named as one of Britain’s Top 50 Business Advisers by Enterprise Nation; in 2018 she won a We Are The City, Rising Star Champion award for her work helping women to progress in their careers; in 2017, 2018 and 2019 Carol was named a LinkedIn Top Voice UK; and in 2019 listed as one of Britain’s inspirational Christian women making major impact.

She is a school governor, volunteers for a youth charity (having previously been Chair), mentors women in developing countries, and leads the careers and business ministry at her church.