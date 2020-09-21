0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
21/09/2020

02/10/2020: Launch of Black History Month in DWP | DWP National Race Network

Home > Black History Month Events > 02/10/2020: Launch of Black History Month in DWP | DWP National Race Network

Black History Month, DWP event

Join the Co-Chairs of the DWP National Race Network as they set out what colleagues can expect from Black History Month in DWP, they will take participants on a journey through the last few months since death of George Floyd

BOOK NOW

Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online. 

Don’t forget, you can also sign up to our bi-weekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with our upcoming events and webinars. 

Related Posts

Black History Month, Employers Network for Equality & Inclusion event featured
12/08/2020

09/10/20: Black History Month – From a Global Perspective | Employers Network for Equality & Inclusion

,
BAME diversity featured
04/06/2020

How to create more Ethnic Minority CEOs

rosa-parks-featured
13/03/2020

Inspirational Quotes: Rosa Parks | Civil Rights Activist

,
04/10/2019

Eight inspiring women to celebrate for Black History Month

, ,

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X