02/10/2021 – 03/10/2021: Black Culture Market | Black History Month

Black Culture Market will be taking over Downstairs at the Department Store, supporting emerging entrepreneurs & new black businesses with opportunities to showcase and sell their products.

Taking place over two days this market event offers a diverse, quality shopping and cultural experience celebrating producers of the African & Caribbean community. A unique selection of brands and products; ranging from clothing, food, stationary, prints, cards, books, skincare, men’s wear, ceramics, jewellery, homeware, prints, gifts, toys, original accessories and more will be available. This market truly embodies the community’s spirit as well as supporting black businesses, so do come down.

If you are interested in trading at this event please contact the organiser here