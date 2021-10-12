0
12/10/2021

02/11/2021: Accelerate your goals with a Warwick Executive Diploma | Warwick Business School

Warwick Business School, Accelerate your goals event

Are you looking for new ways to lead your business moving forwards, towards a post-pandemic world?

As we grapple with a myriad of changes in the business world, are you planning on professional development, career advancement or even making a career transition in 2022?

If so, why not leverage our expertise?

Gain current insights from our Executive Education Director, Academics, Course Directors, Careers Manager and Executive Diploma Participants.

Learn how you can increase your knowledge, update your skillset, prepare your organisation for the future or widen your career options.

Join this expert panel for a free, virtual Executive Diplomas Event on Tuesday, 2 November, 2021, 1:00 – 2:15 pm UK time.

Agenda:

1:00 – Welcome by Director of Executive Director, Professor Tim Wray
1:05 – Interact with Academics & Course Directors to explore the programme best-suited to you
1:25 – Hear how our Careers team will help you reach your full potential
1:35 – Find out why participants joined, how they benefited and Q&A
2:10 – Uncover Networking and Scholarship tips
2:15 – Next Steps

Meet us for an engaging session to help you take the next step in accelerating your goals.

BOOK YOUR TICKET

