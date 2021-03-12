0
19/11/2021

02/12/2021 – 03/12/2021: Maggie’s Barts Designer and Maker Winter Fair

Maggie's Designer and Maker winter fair

Maggie’s Designer and Maker winter fair is back! Join us at Maggie’s Barts on Thursday 2nd December from 17:00 – 20:00 and Friday 3rd December from 10:00- 18:00.

Just come in, immerse yourself in Christmas spirit in our award-winning centre. Find festive entertainment, a spectacular Christmas tree, and a wide range of perfect ‘not on the highstreet’ gifts and products from a huge variety of local Designers and Makers. Shop from Home Décor, Clothing & Accessories, Art, Jewellery and much, much more.

Let us know you are coming and receive a FREE Maggie’s t-shirt!

We look forward to seeing you at our Desinger and Maker Winter Fair, thank you for helping us support those with cancer and their loved ones this Christmas.

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

