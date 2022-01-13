0
13/01/2022
03/02/22 – 28/02/22: Meet Your Future presents: Being Proud At Work | GMCA

Meet Your Future LGBT History Month event

In honour of LGBT History month, Meet Your Future will showcase diverse and inclusive employers that empower and support staff.

Young people will hear how employers create an equal, diverse and inclusive workplace, and the benefits this brings to employers and employees.

There will be multiple sessions running with various different speakers. The schedule is currently as follows:

  • Thursday 3rd February , 9.30am – 10.30am – Chief Inspector Lee Broadstock (Greater Manchester Police).
  • Monday 7th February, 10am – 11amBentley Adam White (Bentley)
  • Thursday 10th February, 10am – 11am Jax Effiong (GMCA/GMFRS)
  • Monday 14th February, 10am – 11amCarl Austin-Behan – Carl is well known for being one of Manchester’s leading LGBT activists, as well as being the city’s first openly gay Lord Mayor. Hear Carl’s story about resilience and overcoming adversity in order to get to where he is today.
  • Thursday17th February, 10am – 11am Daniel Rankin (Bruntwood)
  • Monday 28th February, 10am – 11am Lorna Munkley (Bruntwood)
BOOK YOUR TICKET

