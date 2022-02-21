0
21/02/2022
03/03/2022: WeAreVirtual: 3 Keys to getting unstuck: Design a career and life that’s aligned with your values and purpose | Veronica Medero Ramirez

03/03/2022: WeAreVirtual: 3 Keys to getting unstuck: Design a career and life that's aligned with your values and purpose | Veronica Medero Ramirez
WeAreVirtual, Veronica Medero Ramirez

Have you been dreaming of more abundance, freedom, purpose and happiness?

All too often capable, passionate, and committed corporate hustlers flounder or fail simply because they get caught up in the busy days, they are practically sleepwalking through life and forget to check-in with themselves on what they truly want to achieve in life. Does that sound like you? If so, join this workshop where I’ll share my proven process to get unstuck and pursue my passion in under 6 months. We’ll work through a few exercises to get you from unsure to unstoppable so you can design the life and career you’ve always wanted.
REGISTER HERE

About Veronica:

Veronica Medero RamirezVeronica is a Certified Life Coach focusing on life and career success. She guides the corporate go-getters who are deeply unsatisfied and unfulfilled, find freedom and confidence to finally create a purposeful life on her own terms. Veronica’s passion to help women transition into their best version resulted in the creation of her signature program – From Lost to Limitless – which takes her clients through the transformation of rekindling with their core values, exploring all her possibilities, leaving behind limiting beliefs and stepping into the life she’s always dreamed of.
 
Connect with Veronica on IG: @veromedero.coaching
 
