03/06/2020: WeAreVirtual: Leading in a Crisis webinar | Justine Lutterodt

There is nothing like a crisis to put your leadership skills to the test.

The pressure is on, emotions run high, and it is easy to become overcome by fear. And yet, in the midst of facing a scenario that you are unlikely to have encountered before, the decisions you make are more important than ever.

In this webinar, we will discuss the unique challenges and opportunities that come with leading in a crisis, and leave you with practical tips on how to:

Watch out for and manage emotional reactivity in yourself and others

Sustain motivation and focus when the pressure is on and the answers are not clear

Stay aligned with your team and wider organisation when you are short of time

Discover the opportunity that a crisis presents to improve yourself, your team, your organisation and society

About Justine

Justine Lutterodt is Director of the Centre for Synchronous Leadership (CSL), a leadership consultancy and think tank dedicated to systemic change in the corporate sector. She has over fifteen years of experience working with senior leaders and their teams on how to become more ‘in sync’ with themselves, their organisation, the changing business landscape and society at large. Her work incorporates an ethical approach, emphasising the interdependence between pressures on short-term survival and aspirations for longer-term flourishing. Her interventions consistently yield results, and have supported numerous leaders in improving their organisational influence, the effectiveness of their teams, and their positioning in the market.

Outside of CSL client work, Justine is a researcher and international conference speaker. CSL’s Mindful Exclusion initiative includes the largest study of employee network leaders to be conducted across gender, ethnic minority and LGBT strands. Justine’s thought pieces on ethical leadership have been featured in the World Economic Forum and in publications such as Huffington Post and City AM. She serves as an advisory board member for the University of East London School of Business and Law, as Chair of the judging process for the Diversity Legal Awards, and as Patron for Bright Stars – a grassroots charity supporting young people with autism.

In 2017, Justine was named as one of Brummell Magazine’s 30 influential female industry changemakers. Prior to this, Justine was listed as one of Britain’s most influential black entrepreneurs for 2016 by BE Mogul.

Justine holds an MSc from the LSE in Organisational Psychology and a BA from Yale in Maths and Philosophy, both with distinction.

