03/08/20-27/08/20: 30 Days to Become Resilient AF & Expand Your EQ: Group Coaching Program for Leaders

This short but powerful course – updated and tried and tested for leaders RIGHT NOW – will deliver laser-focused coaching techniques, cutting-edge tools and a ROI to set you up for sustainable success whilst helping you develop a healthier and more authentic leadership style.

Helping you to let go of seeing vulnerability as weakness or your emotions as something you don’t have time to address, and instead arming you with a powerful inner tool-kit to thrive and rise during uncertain times.

Shift from feeling exhausted or overwhelmed, to energised, inspired and on purpose.

Ready to move into recovery and ready to lead the way.

You’ll learn how to:-

connect with your thoughts at the level of identity, shift your thinking and accelerate your growth and impact

expand your creativity, energy, connection and reciprocity with others to improve your relationship and collaborations

pause, pivot and respond to challenges from a place of expansion and trust, rather than lack or fear

PROGRAM DATES:

4 Virtual Teaches are Released every Monday at 8am BST for you to watch in your own time:

Monday 03 August

Monday 10 August

Monday 17 August

Monday 24 August

4 Live Coaching Zoom Calls take place every Thursday at 12 noon.

Thursday 06 August

Thursday 13 August

Thursday 20 August

Thursday 27 August

A dedicated WhatsApp group is provided so you can ask questions and receive feedback each week.

COACHING REPLAYS: Due to the sensitivity and confidentiality of the calls REPLAYS will only be shared with the permission of those attending LIVE and are for personal use during the program only.

Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online.

Don’t forget, you can also sign up to our bi-weekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with our upcoming events and webinars.