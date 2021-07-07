03/10/2021: Virtual London Marathon, October | The Eve Appeal

On 3rd October 2021, be one of the 50,000 people across the world taking part in the virtual Virgin Money London Marathon. You’ll have 23 hours 59 minutes and 59 seconds to complete your 26.2 miles, which you can choose to run, walk or jog. By taking part in this world record event, you can help stop gynaecological cancers before they start.

For a charity place, we ask for a £20 non-refundable registration fee and £200 minimum sponsorship.

How we will support you

Everyone who runs as part of #TeamEve will receive:

• Our fundraising guide to help you hit your target

• Support from our Public Fundraising Officer, Calum Coker

• A free Eve running vest*

