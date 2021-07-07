0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
07/07/2021

03/10/2021: Virtual London Marathon, October | The Eve Appeal

Home > Events > Recommended Events > 03/10/2021: Virtual London Marathon, October | The Eve Appeal

The Eve Appeal, virtual London marathon

Take part in the virtual Virgin Money London Marathon, from anywhere in the world and help save women’s lives.

On 3rd October 2021, be one of the 50,000 people across the world taking part in the virtual Virgin Money London Marathon. You’ll have 23 hours 59 minutes and 59 seconds to complete your 26.2 miles, which you can choose to run, walk or jog. By taking part in this world record event, you can help stop gynaecological cancers before they start.

For a charity place, we ask for a £20 non-refundable registration fee and £200 minimum sponsorship.

How we will support you

Everyone who runs as part of #TeamEve will receive:
• Our fundraising guide to help you hit your target
• Support from our Public Fundraising Officer, Calum Coker
• A free Eve running vest*

BOOK NOW

Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online. 

Don’t forget, you can also sign up to our bi-weekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with our upcoming events and webinars. 

 

Related Posts

The Eve Appeal, A trek to remember event
07/07/2021

25/09/2021: A Trek to Remember | The Eve Appeal

,
The Eve Appeal Get Lippy campaign
14/05/2021

Get Lippy is back! Join The Eve Appeal help raise awareness of gynaecological cancers

, ,
WeAreVirtual, Dr Tracie Miles, featured
25/01/2021

26/01/21: WeAreVirtual: Why women’s health is good for business | Dr Tracie Miles

The Festival of Carols, The Eve Appeal featured
18/11/2020

10/12/2020: Festival of Carols 2020 | The Eve Appeal

Leave a Reply

CAPTCHA

*

X