Menopause has historically been seen as a ‘woman’s issue’ and ignored in the workplace. That is until now.

Because of the nature of Menopause everyone is affected, yet most of us know nothing about it other than the ubiquitous negative media stereotype. With increasing numbers of highly skilled women approaching or experiencing their Menopause and choosing to leave the workforce due to a lack of support, this is the last taboo that the workplace has yet to face.

Key topics for the session are:

Why Menopause is both an EDI (Equality, Diversity and Inclusion) and Wellbeing issue which impacts us all

What it is and how it impacts women and their careers

Historical bias and stereotypes and how to break them

What managers need to do and why

How to open the conversation around Menopause

How the workplace can support Menopause

Who is this session for?: Anyone and everyone who knows a woman, works with a woman or is a woman.