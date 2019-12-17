04/03/2020: Courageous Leaders | In partnership between Plan International UK & Niru Foundation

This one-day conference gives you an opportunity to listen and learn from international speakers, executive coaches and leaders who understand what is needed to emerge as a courageous leader. From our speakers you will hear about the power of language to change the world with TEDx speaker, Simon Lancaster, how rank and privilege plays out in leadership with Tracey Gray, how to quieten the inner critic and grow your impact, with Mamta Gera, how to unleash your network and create an inner circle to grow your influence from Lakeshia Ekiegwe and Michelle Carvill, what happens to your body and mind from renowned psychologist Dr Helena Boschi, and neuroscientist Dominique Ashby, and how it all works around the Boardroom table with award winning leaders Maaike De Bie and Jenifer Swallow.

Our mission is two-fold: first to help leaders and emerging leaders to find “the courageous leader in themselves” and simultaneously to donate all tickets sales to Plan International UK charity.

You are invited to invest in yourself, take this opportunity to propel your career forward, feel empowered and gain the tools to discover your inner courage.

This event was created in partnership between charity Plan International UK and the Niru Foundation. By attending, 100% of your entry ticket fee will go to fund an education project for girls, run by Plan International UK charity. The project helps girls in Zimbabwe continue their secondary education. By attending, you will help fund the next generation of women leaders.

If you can’t attend, but would like to donate to this worthwhile cause, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nilema-bhakta-jones