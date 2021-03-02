04/03/2021: #ChooseToChallenge issues adversely affecting Women in the Workplace | Rosenblatt

To celebrate and in support of International Women’s Day 2021 and its theme of #ChooseToChallenge, the Employment Team at Rosenblatt invite you to join us on Thursday 4 March 2021 at 2pm for a webinar on “#ChooseToChallenge issues adversely affecting Women in the Workplace”.
We will focus on how COVID-19 has forced changes to the ways that we work and what this means for women now and in the future, and what active steps employers can take to retain and support their female staff.
- The increase in women experiencing sexual harassment in a virtual environment;
- The Government’s call to employers to spot the warning signs of domestic abuse and better support victims;
- Childcare, home schooling, the impact on working parents and flexible working arrangements in the new normal; and
- The challenges faced by women in relation to equal pay, the gender pay gap and career progression and how they can be overcome.
In each case, we will discuss the employment law implications and how employers can better understand, support, promote and empower their female staff in order to retain and further develop the best talent.
These issues affect all genders and non-binary staff in the workplace and whilst this webinar will focus predominately on women, the HR practices that we will discuss can be applied across the board and to all working parents, in particular.
