15/03/2023
, ,

04/04/2023: LinkedIn Live: ADHD, Not Just For Boys | Vanessa Vallely OBE

LinkedIn Live | Website Template - ADHD Website

This panel discussion, hosted by Vanessa Vallely OBE will bring together experts and lived experience on the topic of ADHD in Women.

We are joined by Dr Nancy Doyle, Founder, Genius Within and Co-Director Centre for Neurodiversity at Work; Kate Omonigho Pearson, Head of Partnership Development at Genius Within CIC; Samantha Hiew PhD, Founder of ADHD Girls; and Akua Apong, Neurodiversity & Mental Health Advocate.

We will be discussing what ADHD is, how it is diagnosed, the stereotypes around ADHD, the diagnosis of women in midlife, how to be inclusive of neurodiverse individuals and tips for those who are newly diagnosed. We will also hear from Sam who is the founder of ADHD girls to find out more about her community, ADHD Girls. This session will also cover the lived experiences and diagnosis stories of the entire panel who are all neurodiverse.

Rising Star 2023 | Website Templates - 3

Upcoming Events

Businesswoman leaning over desk in office, working in property
Challenging the patriarchal property industry
16/03/2023
Sanjam Sitara
Inspirational Woman: Sanjam Sitara | Director, Sitara Shipping & Founder, Maritime SheEO
15/03/2023
One week left to nominate someone remarkable for the 2023 Rising Star Awards!
15/03/2023

