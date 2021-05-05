04/05/2021 – 20/05/2021: Drive 2021 | HSBC

A free virtual festival of speakers and networking for small-to-medium size business leaders around the world.

Expand your global network by connecting with your peers, hear from world-renowned experts and join interactive workshops.

At Drive 2021, there will be a combination of unique global insights and in-depth local knowledge on the topics that matter most to SMEs.

The three-week programme has been designed to help SMEs drive their business forward, and is aligned to three key themes: International Trade, Sustainability (social and environmental) and Digitisation and Innovation.

As well as growing your professional network, you will hear from globally-renowned speakers, join thought-provoking panels. You will also have the opportunity to get involved in practical workshops.

Some of the confirmed speakers are:

Meena Harris , founder and CEO of Phenomenal; NYT best-selling author, Ambitious Girl, will be in conversation with Anoushka Mehta , founder and Head of Gender Lens Finance at HSBC, discussing the benefits of having a purpose-led mind-set

Scott Galloway, best-selling author and NYU business professor, on the future trends to look out for

Kim Palmer, founder of Clementine, and Marc Lafleur, founder of TruLOCAL, on how they tapped into a variety of funding opportunities to expand

Barry Searle, cyber security guru, covering the latest threats and how you can protect your business from fraudsters

, cyber security guru, covering the latest threats and how you can protect your business from fraudsters HSBC’s Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian Economic Research, Liz Martins, UK Economist, James Pomeroy, Global Economist and Ryan Wang, US Economist, on their predictions for the macro-economic climate and regional supply chain shifts – and how this will impact businesses.

Plus many more to be announced!

