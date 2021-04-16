0
16/04/2021
04/05/2021: WeAreVirtual: Look good, feel good | Jodi Goldman

WeAreVirtual, Jodi Goldman May

You’d be forgiven if you’ve got a little too comfortable with the lounge wear over the last several months.

But if we’re really honest, a lot of us were feeling a bit meh about our wardrobes before then. Wearing only 20% of our clothes more than 80% of the time – the same old same old outfits. Every woman should know what clothes actually suit her, should know how to put together outfits with ease, and should feel beautiful every time she looks in the mirror.

In this masterclass with Personal Impact coach, Jodi Goldman, you will learn:

1. The secret (backed by science) as to what makes us look our most BEAUTIFUL.

2. Hacks to getting out of the clothing groundhog day and feeling more confident.

3. The 321 formula to put together outfits in the easiest way possible!

REGISTER HERE

Jodi GoldmanAbout Jodi:

Jodi Goldman is a Personal Impact Coach and international Speaker who helps successful, ambitious women to master their leadership presence so that they can OWN THE ROOM, using her C4 Formula. Over the last 15 years she has worked with thousands of people and companies like Google, RBS, the Post Office, Merlin Entertainment, and Sony.

 

 

Watch and learn in your own time from our previously live recorded virtual events. New recordings available weekly. Discover our webinar playbacks here

