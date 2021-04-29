04/06/2021: Black London Women’s Voices

Calling all Black women who want to dismantle the harm that white “privileged” (need to rename it), chronic stress and racialised trauma has inflicted upon us. Black London Women’s Voices is a monthly circle where Black women lend their voices to various issues ranging from colonisation to the significance of our hair. This circle was designed as a safe space for Black women to build a community of people interested in stimulating conversation. Furthermore, it serves as a place where voices often silenced can be heard and validated.

