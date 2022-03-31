0
31/03/2022

04/06/22-05/06/22: Black Culture Market

Black Culture Market
 

✨Celebrating the vibrancy of African and Caribbean Culture ✨

Please join us for an inspiring showcase of carefully selected black businesses. This is an indoor, face to face event that supports emerging entrepreneurs & new black businesses of African & Caribbean decent with opportunities to sell their products. We achieve this by curating and hosting exclusive events in a variety of iconic venues across London and beyond. Our next event taking place over two days in the heart of Brixton, offers a diverse, quality shopping and cultural experience celebrating producers of the African & Caribbean community. If you’re looking for gifts, cards, unique prints, jewellery, male grooming kits, skincare, clothes or other original accessories come down! This market truly embodies the community’s spirit as well as supporting black businesses.

