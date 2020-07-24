04/08/20: NatWest Back Her Business Live & Learn – Introduction to Crowdfunding | Back Her Business

Have you got a great business idea, but not sure where to start? Do you need some money to help you get your business up and running? You can make that idea a reality with Crowdfunding.

Find out how to make your business happen through crowdfunding with Back her Business!

As part of the NatWest Back Her Business programme, our partner Crowdfunder is running a free of charge virtual workshop to show you how Back Her Business in particular can turn that dream business idea you had into your day-to-day.

What’s more, if you’re a new female-led business which has not yet crossed an annual turnover of £1,000, then you could be eligible for a grant funding opportunity from NatWest to receive up to £5,000 for your business (up to 50% of your crowdfunding target)*. Join us on 4 August to find out more.

By joining the online session you’ll learn about:

Back Her Business: how people can access it and the Bank’s role

An overview of the concept of crowdfunding

Available guidance and support, including Back Her Business match funding

You’ll also hear insights from a female entrepreneur who successfully crowdfunded her business through the Back Her Business programme

