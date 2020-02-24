05/03/2020: Mind the Gap! The Economics of Diversity | University of Oxford

Diversity gaps are real and they cost. Individuals, organisations, and economies all suffer as a result of deep-seated inequalities based on gender, ethnicity, culture, social class, age, and more.

Mind the Gap: The Economics of Diversity is an intensive one-day masterclass for senior leaders presented by the Oxford University Business Economics Programme. It aims to offer research-based and economics perspectives on the issues surrounding diversity gaps, their underlying causes, and the micro- and macroeconomic benefits of closing them.

Lectures delivered by leading academics will arm you with the very latest data relating to diversity gaps and the economic theories used to understand them

Small-group syndicate discussions led by experienced Oxford tutors will allow you to explore and analyse the issues more keenly, reflect on how they are manifested in your own organisation, and consider practical solutions to counter them

Guest speakers from high-profile private sector companies will share their experiences with diversity gaps and the impact they have on the running of their businesses.

Confirmed speakers include Professor Renée Adams, Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, Dr Alice Schoonbroodt, Terry College of Business, University of Georgia, Neil Lee, Associate Professor of Economic Geography; Katrine Marçal, author of Who Cooked Adam Smith’s Dinner? and Vanessa Vallely, MBE, Founder of WeAreTheCity.com

The day will conclude with a networking drinks reception.