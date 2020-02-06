05/03/2020: Networth and Vibe celebrates International Women’s Day

We love to network, we love to celebrate success, we love to share knowledge, we love to connect people & we love creating the vibe to do that!

On Thursday 5th March at Aquum we are celebrating international women’s day, our guest speaker is Fiona Small who is an award winning international business women & CEO of Young Mums Support Network. Fiona will motivate you with her success & passion for business, you really DO NOT WANT TO MISS THIS ONE!

We also have a fabulous selection of local business exhibiting their services so grab a ticket now to be part of our unique networking event!

Don’t forget your Network is your Networth!

Hosted by Ace of Jacks Media & Entertainment

Event details:

Date and Time: Thu, 5 March 2020, 19:00 – 22:00 GMT

Location: Aquum, 68-70 Clapham High Street, London, SW4 7UL