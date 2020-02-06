0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
06/02/2020

05/03/2020: Networth and Vibe celebrates International Women’s Day

Home > International Women's Day > International Women's Day Events > 05/03/2020: Networth and Vibe celebrates International Women’s Day

Networth and Vibe celebrates International Women's Day

Networth and Vibe Celebrates International Womens Day

We love to network, we love to celebrate success, we love to share knowledge, we love to connect people & we love creating the vibe to do that!

On Thursday 5th March at Aquum we are celebrating international women’s day, our guest speaker is Fiona Small who is an award winning international business women & CEO of Young Mums Support Network. Fiona will motivate you with her success & passion for business, you really DO NOT WANT TO MISS THIS ONE!

We also have a fabulous selection of local business exhibiting their services so grab a ticket now to be part of our unique networking event!

Don’t forget your Network is your Networth!

Hosted by Ace of Jacks Media & Entertainment

Event details:

Date and Time: Thu, 5 March 2020, 19:00 – 22:00 GMT

Location: Aquum, 68-70 Clapham High Street, London, SW4 7UL

BOOK NOW

Related Posts

06/02/2020

07/03/2020: International Women’s Day Party | Nora & Palvina’s Events

#March4Women featured
04/02/2020

Emeli Sandé and RAYE among stars set to join CARE International’s #March4Women event

, ,
Charisma Campaign IWD event in london featured
03/02/2020

21/03/2020: Women Owned: Women’s Worth International Women’s Day Celebration | Charisma Campaign

03/02/2020

29/02/2020: International Women’s Day Celebrations | UKWNET

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X