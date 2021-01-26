05/03/2021: #ChooseToChallenge: WeAreTheCity & WeAreTechWomen’s International Women’s Day Virtual Networking Event

You are invited to celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day with WeAreTheCity and WeAreTechWomen

Please join us from 12pm to 13.30pm on 5 March for the biggest virtual networking event in 2021. Let’s celebrate IWD by making those connections we have all missed and by choosing to challenge!

WeAreTheCity and WeAreTechWomen would like to invite you to a different kind of online networking to celebrate IWD! Join us in our really cool virtual world.

Whilst with us you can:

Visit our main stage and hear from some incredible women on why they have chosen to challenge for IWD

Visit eight different virtual networking spaces and make connections

Join round tables for discussions on Gender Equality, Women supporting Women and the Importance of Male Allies

There is no awkwardness of breaking in to a conversation in our virtual world, you can just rock up to anyone on the platform and say hello.

We hope you will join us for this very special #Choosetochallenge International Women’s Day event.

Limited spaces available – to register, please complete the form below: