05/03/2022: Break Through the Bias | Black Northern Women

Following on from the success of previous year’s International Women’s Day conference, Black Northern Women are here again for International Women’s Day 2022. Come and join us for a day of fun and friendship.

The theme this year is ‘Break the Bias’ and to quote the International Women’s Day website:

‘Imagine a gender equal world. A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated. Together we can forge women’s equality. Collectively we can all #BreakTheBias.’

Black Northern Women take that a step further to include a racial equal world as well.

This will be a day of inspiration and information to empower and encourage you to break the bias, and celebrate sisterhood.

There will be panel discussions with Q&As, motivational talks, self-development and more…

Join us and equip yourself to break through the bias that limits you from achieving your full potential and becoming ALL you are meant to be.