05/03/2022: CURLYTREATS presents Dear Black Women: International Women’s Day 2022 Fest

To celebrate Women’s History Month this March 2022 as well as International Women’s Day – please join us on Saturday 5 March for an exciting programme of activities at this festival designed to celebrate everyday Black Women.

SUPPORT BLACK WOMEN-OWNED BRANDS AND ENTREPRENEUR

Discover and connect with over 60 Black women-owned businesses exhibiting in our marketplace.

One of the impactful ways to support Black women-owned businesses beyond social media is our spending power in person.

Since launching the festival in 2013, we have proudly supported the growth of amazing Black-owned businesses that face multiple challenges, including lack of access to funding, visibility and support. As a solution, our marketplace directly connects you with these brilliant small businesses, who offer a variety of products and services within the following categories: