17/12/2021
,

05/03/2022: CURLYTREATS presents Dear Black Women: International Women’s Day 2022 Fest

CURLYTREATS presents Dear Black Women: International Women's Day 2022 Fest

Now, in our 9th year, CURLYTREATS Festival introduces Dear Black Women – a series of curated panel talks, interactive workshops, solution-oriented seminars, performances and awards dedicated to Black women and our intersecting identities.

To celebrate Women’s History Month this March 2022 as well as International Women’s Day – please join us on Saturday 5 March for an exciting programme of activities at this festival designed to celebrate everyday Black Women.

SUPPORT BLACK WOMEN-OWNED BRANDS AND ENTREPRENEUR

Discover and connect with over 60 Black women-owned businesses exhibiting in our marketplace.

One of the impactful ways to support Black women-owned businesses beyond social media is our spending power in person.

Since launching the festival in 2013, we have proudly supported the growth of amazing Black-owned businesses that face multiple challenges, including lack of access to funding, visibility and support. As a solution, our marketplace directly connects you with these brilliant small businesses, who offer a variety of products and services within the following categories:

  • Hair and beauty
  • Skincare
  • Health and Wellness
  • Fashion, Accessories and Wearable Art
  • Greeting Cards, Stationery, Paintings
  • Homeware
  • Dried food and drinks
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

