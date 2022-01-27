0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
27/01/2022

05/03/22-06/03/22: Black Culture Market

Home > Events > Recommended Events > 05/03/22-06/03/22: Black Culture Market

Black Culture Market event

Join Black Culture Market, Downstairs at The Department Store, Brixton this March. 

You can meet a hand-picked selection of traders which will be different each day. This market event offers a diverse, quality shopping and cultural experience celebrating producers of the African & Caribbean community. A unique selection of brands and products; ranging from clothing, food, stationary, prints, cards, books, skincare, men’s wear, ceramics, jewellery, homeware, prints, gifts, toys, original accessories and more will be available. This market truly embodies the community’s spirit as well as supporting black businesses, so do come down. 

REGISTER HERE
One Tech World Ad Banner (1)

Discover more events

Related Posts

26/01/2022

Inspirational Woman: Abiola Bello | Author & Publishing Entrepreneur

, ,
Professor Kim Hoque, Warwick Business School
12/01/2022

WFH no ‘easy fix’ for disabled worker’s disadvantage | Warwick Business School

Unposed group of creative business people in an open concept office brainstorming their next project, BAME business women
10/01/2022

Why we need more BAME women in business

,
Diverse old and young female colleagues talking at work, african and caucasian business women sitting together in office having friendly conversation, mentor intern discussing planning shared project, Menopause
06/01/2022

Enabling inclusion through language: Is it as straightforward as it looks?

, ,

Comment on this

X