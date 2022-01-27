05/03/22-06/03/22: Black Culture Market

Join Black Culture Market, Downstairs at The Department Store, Brixton this March.

You can meet a hand-picked selection of traders which will be different each day. This market event offers a diverse, quality shopping and cultural experience celebrating producers of the African & Caribbean community. A unique selection of brands and products; ranging from clothing, food, stationary, prints, cards, books, skincare, men’s wear, ceramics, jewellery, homeware, prints, gifts, toys, original accessories and more will be available. This market truly embodies the community’s spirit as well as supporting black businesses, so do come down.