05/05/2020: WeAreVirtual: Be Seen; Be Heard; Make and Impact VIRTUALLY webinar | Susan Heaton-Wright

With teams working remotely, how do we continue to work and communicate effectively?

How can we ensure we contribute to, or lead conference calls productively? How can we maintain a human connection when using technology? Using the Superstar Communicator™ Methodology, Susan will share skills and tips for ensuring you are seen, heard and make an impact when you communicate.

Susan is CPD accredited to deliver webinars and virtual masterclasses. If anyone requires a CPD certificate for attending, she would be delighted to offer this.

About Susan

Susan Heaton-Wright is an impact, communications and speaking expert for emerging leaders and the creator of the Superstar Communicator™ methodology. She is an international speaker; the MD of award winning music company, Viva Live Music, podcaster and a former prize winning international opera singer.

She delivers seminars, workshops and individual training for many companies including Astra Zeneca, Shell, Microsoft, AXA, the NHS and Quintiles. As a CPD accredited speaker, she regularly delivers speeches and seminars to lawyers, accountants and finance professionals. She is regularly interviewed on BBC Radio Five Live; BBC2, local radios and international podcasts. Susan has contributed to articles in Forbes, The Guardian, Huffington Post, Thrive Global, The Scotsman and trade publications. In 2020, she was named as an #ialso 100 top inspirational female entrepreneurs in UK.

Susan is a Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society, The Royal Society of Arts and the Incorporated Society of Musicians. She leads a project of musicians in Greece annually, to deliver music workshops to refugees in Athens as part of the ‘Love without Borders’ charity.

www.superstarcommunicator.com