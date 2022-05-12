0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
12/05/2022
, ,

05/07/2022: WeAreVirtual: How to lead others when you don’t feel 100% yourself | Susie Ramroop

Home > Events > WATC events > 05/07/2022: WeAreVirtual: How to lead others when you don’t feel 100% yourself | Susie Ramroop

WeAreVirtual, Susie Ramroop

At every women’s conference since covid began I’ve been asked how people can lead others because they’re worried about their teams.

In this clear and inspired webinar you’ll learn that achieving the style of leadership that works in times like these is entirely within your grasp. Susie Ramroop explains:

– Why leadership matters so much right now
– How to adapt your style while being the true version of you
– 3 actions you can take so you and your team feel better

REGISTER HERE

About Susie:

Susie-RamroopIf you are a high performer and want to have a bigger impact without having to put more in more time and unhelpful self-questioning, then Susie is the coach for you. 

Her sessions get to the heart of the matter quickly, bringing the relief and clarity that you have been craving. She is direct, fun and loving, crafting simple action plans that create tonnes of positive evidence, self-belief and propulsion. She is a master of reframing and generating perspective, which means you spend less time on the things that don’t matter to you, and can focus on making fulfilling progress, leaving you more time for fun and deeper relationships.

While many women come to Susie with career and leadership challenges, your whole life will benefit as she believes the way you do one thing is the way you do all things.  She will artfully get you to flex a muscle in one, relatively easy, area, until it pays off in all the others.

DISCOVER MORE EVENTS

Related Posts

12/05/2022

09/06/2022: WeAreVirtual: Accent Bias in the Workplace | Dr Gisela Mann

, , , ,
12/05/2022

23/06/2022: WeAreVirtual: Return from maternity leave courageously | Verena Hefti

, , ,
Menopause in the Workplace, Online menopause centre eventMenopause in the Workplace, Online menopause centre event
10/05/2022

26/05/2022: Webinar: Menopause in the Workplace | Online Menopause Centre

WeAreVirtual, Fiona Moss NEW 800x600
07/04/2022

19/04/2022: WeAreVirtual: Define your purpose and achieve more in (and out of) work | Fiona Moss

Comment on this

X