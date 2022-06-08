05/07/2022: Women in Finance Summit 2022 | City & Financial Global

As part of its well-established portfolio of high-level diversity events, many of which have enjoyed government support, City & Financial Global is delighted to be organising the 6th edition of the Annual Women in Finance Summit held in partnership with 20-First on the 5th of July 2022.
This summit builds on the success of the previous five editions of the Women in Finance conference and the other five diversity portfolio events that City & Financial Global and its partners have held in the past.
A special warm welcome to our Chair Vivienne Artz OBE, Advisory Board Member and Past President, Women in Banking and Finance, NED, Chair, Advisor to Boards and CEOs. We are also delighted to have Avivah Wittenberg-Cox, CEO, 20-First join us as Knowledge Partner and Advisory Member for this high profile conference.
What will be discussed this year?
- Gender balance: An ever-greater business imperative for the City
- Women vs global challenges – Climate change, geopolitical threats and AI. Are we going to see a shift in capitalism and what effect will it have on women in the financial services industry? How does the rise in global warming, the Ukraine crisis and intelligent algorithms impact women everywhere?
- COVID as a change driver for women, couples and businesses. Managing dual careers in a flexible working and hybrid environment – how to drive transformation and avoid the ‘gigification’ of our lives? Does this mark the beginning of the end of the work-family divide and more focus on integrating personal and professional lives?
- Update on the Women in Finance Charter and the gender pay gap reporting initiative. Practical recommendations to help businesses accelerate their progress towards gender diversity
- CEOs who “get” gender, generational and ethnic balance – and deliver it. Leadership accountability for diversity – are we recognising the size and nature of the transformation required to deliver a diverse and inclusive financial services industry?
- The challenge of multi-stakeholder engagement and buy-in
- A special focus on tapping the benefits of generational balance in your organisation. The Midlife rethink; laying out a new roadmap for living, loving and working through life’s “4 Quarters”
- Getting ethnic diversity right at all levels – the key actions for securing senior and mid-level management commitment (and skills) to tackle ethnic inequality
- How far and how fast has the financial services industry been progressing on gender balance and ethnic diversity in the last year? How can gender and ethnic balance be seen as a competitive edge rather than a compliance issue? How to keep momentum on the outcomes and has gender lost to ethnicity?
- Practical suggestions and success stories to reverse the loss of female talent and rebalance recruitment processes. Building the next generation of women leaders in a time of rapid-fire geopolitical, technological and social change – “female” skills never more necessary than now
- Celebrating success and sharing the story – female leadership in professional services
Speakers include:
- John Glen MP, Economic Secretary to the Treasury and City Minister
- Ann Cairns, Executive Vice Chair, Mastercard and Global Chair, 30% Club
- Yasmine Chinwala OBE, Partner, New Financial
- Bob Wigley, Chairman, UK Finance
- Vanessa Vallely OBE, Managing Director, WeAreTheCity
- Dr Heather Melville, OBE CCMI, Partner & Senior Managing Director, leading the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Practice at Ridgeway
- Georgina Philippou, Senior Advisor to the FCA on the Public Sector Equality Duty
- Richard Iferenta, Vice Chair, KPMG and Chair, Race Equality Leadership Team, Business in the Community
- And many, many others…
