05/10/2020: Jermaine Jackman – Knee on Neck | Islington Council

This event is part of Islington’s Black History Month 2020 series

In this inspiring online talk, “Knee on Neck”, Jermain Jackman will be discussing the Black Lives Matter movement in the UK.

Jermain Jackman is a British singer and political activist who won the 3rd series of the BBC television singing competition The Voice UK in 2014. Jermaine is a candidate for the Labour Party National Executive Committee.

Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online.

Don’t forget, you can also sign up to our bi-weekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with our upcoming events and webinars.