0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
24/09/2020

05/10/2020: Jermaine Jackman – Knee on Neck | Islington Council

Home > Black History Month Events > 05/10/2020: Jermaine Jackman – Knee on Neck | Islington Council

Jermaine Jackman, Black lives matter event

Join Jermaine Jackman for ‘Knee on Neck’ an inspiring talk about Black Lives Matter

This event is part of Islington’s Black History Month 2020 series

In this inspiring online talk, “Knee on Neck”, Jermain Jackman will be discussing the Black Lives Matter movement in the UK.

Jermain Jackman is a British singer and political activist who won the 3rd series of the BBC television singing competition The Voice UK in 2014. Jermaine is a candidate for the Labour Party National Executive Committee.

BOOK NOW

Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online. 

Don’t forget, you can also sign up to our bi-weekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with our upcoming events and webinars. 

Related Posts

Black History Month, How to set up a black network event featured
24/09/2020

08/10/2020: How to set up a Black network at work | Blueprinted

24/09/2020

01/10/2020: The Big Questions on Race with John Amaechi OBE | RIBA

Black Scientists and Inventors event featured
24/09/2020

27/10/2020: Black Scientists and Inventors | Islington Council

24/09/2020

29/10/2020: WeAreVirtual: Part 2: Career Moves! From your CV, personal branding, interview techniques and mindset….everything you need to secure the career move of your dreams! | Lucy Chamberlain

, ,

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X