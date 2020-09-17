05/10/2020: WeAreVirtual: How to create the perfect CV | Victoria McLean

Looking for a change of direction, the next step in your career or more flexibility? Understand what recruiters look for in a CV, overhaul your CV and have your burning questions answered.

We are the City and City CV, the international award-winning career consultancy, are partnering to present a FREE one-hour online live training session on Monday 5th October 2020, 12:30 – 13:30 to help you to create a strong and authentic CV which will get you noticed for the right reasons. Expertise and insider knowledge gathered from years of CV writing and recruiting will be shared, including:

1. CV evolution – how AI and algorithms can make or break your career (and how to beat the CV robots)

2. Soft skills to avoid in your CV – how to show, not tell

3. Three essential items in every bullet point

4. The competencies you must include

5. Being ‘smart’ – how to sell yourself every step of the way

6. Avoid the formatting errors that guarantee rejection from most CV screening systems

7. The two mistakes that 97% of hirers will reject your CV for

8. Live Q&A

The webinar will be delivered by Victoria McLean, Founder and CEO of City CV. Victoria is a former Recruitment Manager for Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs, and former head-hunter.

About Victoria:

Victoria is CEO and founder of City CV, the UK’s leading outplacement services and career consultancy firm that bridges the market gap for top quality CV and LinkedIn profile writing.

Victoria spent her earlier career in global recruitment in Sydney and London before joining Goldman Sachs and then Merrill Lynch, where she delivered insights that transformed recruitment strategy and influenced multinational resource allocation.

She has built a client-focused business that empowers job seekers and helps companies to protect their most important resource – their people. For over two decades, Victoria has worked with thousands of cross-industry-sector clients, up to and including C-Suite and board level individuals, and has delivered outplacement programmes to financial services firms, corporates, SMEs, Government and Higher Education providers worldwide.

Frequently featured as a careers expert in leading media, Victoria regularly wins major international industry awards. A passionate advocate for women smashing the glass ceiling, she is in high demand as a keynote speaker at international events, and runs workshop and webinar programmes for City CV’s corporate partners.

Today, Victoria and every member of the City CV team share a common goal – to change lives. Under Victoria’s leadership, City CV’s team of writers and executive coaches transform careers and guide businesses on how best to inspire, raise brand awareness, take care of the people they let go and optimise employee engagement.

